It is with great confidence and enthusiasm that I support the multi-talented Melanie Sachs for Maine Senate.

Since I first met her I’ve seen in her a desire to comfort and protect. She is a dedicated, focused and pragmatic idealist who finds practical applications for the greater good.

But the thing that stands out the most is Melanie’s humanity. She is a humble humanitarian with the mission to lift people up and help them reach their goals. She is committed to supporting people. I am writing from the heart when I say Melanie’s love and genuine interest for others exceeds even her numerous and well-known achievements and skills.

Dimitra Voulgari

Freeport

