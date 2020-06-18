It is with great confidence and enthusiasm that I support the multi-talented Melanie Sachs for Maine Senate.
Since I first met her I’ve seen in her a desire to comfort and protect. She is a dedicated, focused and pragmatic idealist who finds practical applications for the greater good.
But the thing that stands out the most is Melanie’s humanity. She is a humble humanitarian with the mission to lift people up and help them reach their goals. She is committed to supporting people. I am writing from the heart when I say Melanie’s love and genuine interest for others exceeds even her numerous and well-known achievements and skills.
Dimitra Voulgari
Freeport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Industry should aim to close racial homeownership gap
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Radio host’s criticism of Mills misplaced
-
Meetinghouse
Jody Rich, Waterville: Sharing the wheel with Dad
-
Forecaster Opinion
Letter: Candidates will preserve what is best about Yarmouth
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Abbott will bring collaborative approach to District 47