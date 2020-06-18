I’ve had the good fortune of knowing the Romano family for many years and I cannot think of a better candidate for a seat on the Town Council than Tom Romano.

Tom has coached multiple sports over the years, served on community boards, volunteered his time on local projects, and he’s done all this quietly, without fanfare or self-interest. Tom is the definition of one who gives back to the community.

I know Tom is balanced, pragmatic, engaged and absolutely devoid of any personal agenda.

In today’s political environment, Tom will bring a steady voice and a thoughtful approach to each challenge facing our community.

I urge you to vote for Tom Romano for Town Council.

Dennis Welsh

Yarmouth

