I strongly support the reelection of David Craig to the Yarmouth Town Council in the June 11 election.

I have lived in Yarmouth since 1997. Craig has been particularly invaluable as a town councilor. He possesses a rare combination of intelligence, courage and vision. In council sessions, he has proposed a number of creative solutions to problems affecting our residents, many successfully enacted. He is always prepared, respectful and civil. He is not afraid to speak truth to power when that is necessary. His love of the people and values of Yarmouth is palpable.

His latest term has been particularly productive, dealing with the affordable housing crisis and crafting a new comprehensive plan for the town. These will put Yarmouth on the path to a more inclusive, economically stable future.

Janice Cooper

Yarmouth

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: