I currently proudly serve as the state representative for Cumberland, Chebeague Island and Long Island, and with many mixed feelings have decided not to run for another term. The decision to step down was made all the more easy when I knew that an exceptionally qualified and motivated candidate was interested in running.

Christina Mitchell is a graduate of Bowdoin College and has lived in Cumberland for over 30 years. An educator by profession, Mitchell is already an elected local official and is dedicated to public service. She will represent us with honesty, integrity and understanding. She will tackle the job with energy and enthusiasm, and will serve us with high distinction.

I hope that on Election Day you will join me and support Mitchell as the Democratic nominee to represent us in the House in Augusta.

Steve Moriarty

Cumberland

