FALMOUTH – Jean Tilton Wilkinson died peacefully at the age of 91 on June 15, 2020 at Ocean View in Falmouth.Jean truly loved life and lived her life to the fullest. She was known for her elegance and exemplified her favorite sayings: “make the most of everyday”, “never miss an opportunity” and “it’s not worth doing, if you don’t do it right.” She was deeply passionate about her family, her broad circle of friends, work and the community.Born in Boston, Mass. on Nov. 9, 1928, Jean was the only child of Margaret Corbett Tilton and Lewis Blake Tilton. She grew up on Tilton’s Hill in East Kingston, N.H., in her parents’ “new house,” built next door to the home of her beloved grandmother Kate Chase Tilton and Uncle Philip Tilton. From that Old Tilton homestead, eight generations of Tilton’s farmed, raising prize Holstein dairy cows and potatoes. Jean often reminisced the first money she earned was pulling weeds in rows (“long rows”) of potatoes at 10 cents a row, and that she learned to drive in a truck loaded with hay bales. Jean graduated from Sanborn Seminary in Kingston and earned a BA in Economics from Wellesley College, class of 1949. After Wellesley, Jean was a Securities Analyst for Scudder, Stevens and Clark in Boston, following the Tobacco and Household Products industries. During this period, Jean shared a memorable apartment on Beacon Hill with summer friends from North Hampton Beach and classmates from Wellesley, until she met and married Samuel A. Wilkinson III, an attorney from Brookline, Massachusetts and Dartmouth class of 1948.Sam and Jean moved to Manchester, Massachusetts, where they commuted together to Boston until their first of 4 daughters was born, at which point, Jean stayed home to raise the girls. The family moved to Maine in 1964, where their passion for the outdoors was the center of the family’s life. Summers were spent sailing on Casco Bay and enjoying a cabin they built on Moshier’s Island and winters were spent skiing. Jean’s strong New England upbringing instilled in her an incredible work ethic, thriftiness and passion for work. In the mid 1970s, Jean returned to the business world becoming a sales rep and eventually District Manager for Doncaster, a custom women’s clothing line. After Jean and Sam divorced, Jean became a tax associate for Robert P. Hazzard, CPA, and in 1980, a partner at Corporate Finance Associates. In 1982, Jean became a Vice President and Manager of Personal Trust Relations for Fleet Boston Financial Private Clients Group. She retired from Fleet Boston in 2000.Forever a student, Jean loved to learn. She was keenly interested in the financial markets. She was passionate about art and museum visits, music and theater. She earned a Masters of Science Degree in Education from the University of Southern Maine in 1981 and certification from New England Trust School of Banking in 1984. Deeply devoted to her community and the state of Maine, Jean was a life-long volunteer and board member. She was appointed to two terms on the Maine State Board of Environmental Protection. She was a Board Member and then Board Chair for both the University of New England and Anthem/Blue Cross of Maine. Other boards included: Portland Symphony Orchestra, the Aids Project, Trustee of Portland Savings Bank, Maine College of Art, and the Maine Humanities Council. Jean served as a Trustee for the Episcopal Diocese of Maine and was actively involved with the Episcopal Church of St. Mary the Virgin of Falmouth, as a parishioner and member of the Vestry and Finance Committees. Jean was a Board Member and Trustee of the Chewonki Foundation. She also had long board involvement with North Yarmouth Academy, Maine Historical Society and the Wellesley College Alumnae Association. In recognition of her civic and professional contributions to Maine, Jean received several honorary degrees and awards, including the Deborah Morton Award from UNE.Jean had an incredible ability to balance her strong work ethic with her great passion for an active outdoors lifestyle. Sitting idle was not a strong suit. She loved to be on the water – canoeing, kayaking and sailing. She was an enthusiastic tennis player, bicyclist and skier into her 80s. She adored walks on the beach year-round and would swim in the ocean no matter how cold. The family has treasured memories of sailing adventures, bike trips in Europe, as well as ski and hiking trips in Jackson Hole, a place Jean cherished as much as Maine. Jean’s joy of travel took her to Africa, India, Ireland and Nepal among many other places. She also had wonderful adventures with dear friends from the White Mountain Ski Runners and Washingtonians.Above all, Jean had tremendous love for family and friends. She was forever the most gracious and consummate hostess; her door was always open and a full dining room table gave her enormous joy. Much as she was fiercely independent and had strong opinions, she was warm and engaging and truly delighted in connecting with people. She was treasured by all who have had the privilege of knowing her.Jean is survived by her four daughters and their families, Kate Wilkinson and Peter Stoops in Falmouth; Sarah and John Bird in Piedmont, Calif. and their children Kate and William; Laura Wilkinson and Scott Dugas of Yarmouth; and Anne Wilkinson and Fran Norris and their two sons, Henry and George of Falmouth; as well as former son-in-law, Edward Leary in Portland.Jean’s family offers their heartfelt thanks to all those who were so kind and caring during her last years, especially the staff at Ocean View’s Falmouth House who kept her “happy as a clam at high tide.”Due to COVID-19, a small family service will be held. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Jean’s tribute page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to theChewonki Foundationwww.chewonki.org 485 Chewonki Neck Rd.Wiscasset, ME 04578

