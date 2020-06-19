Constance Ann Ham 1941 – 2020 LISBON FALLS – Constance Ann Ham of Lisbon Falls passed away on June 14, 2020 at home with her family by her side. Connie was born in Lewiston to Ovila and Phoebe Poulin on Sept. 5, 1941. She graduated from Lisbon High School and continued her education at the Auburn Maine School of Commerce. In 1962 she married Richard, her husband of 58 years. They raised their family in Maine with the exception of a year spent in Washington State. Connie held numerous jobs throughout her lifetime, working as a secretary, working in the Lisbon school system, and working in the hotel industry, but her most treasured and loved job was working inside her home and taking care of the ones she loved. Whether it was redecorating her daughters rooms or making delicious treats for her grandchildren, Connie always put others before herself. Connie enjoyed spending time with her family and loved the beach. She had a flair for decorating and a great sense of style. Her grandchildren adored her fudge and they never had to ask twice for her to make it. When family visited from afar, there would always be a blueberry pie to welcome them. She was an all-around giving person and had a beautiful soul, her loving giving nature will be missed by all. Connie is preceded in death by her parents, Ovila and Phoebe Poulin. She leaves behind her loving husband, Richard Ham of Lisbon Falls; her three daughters who meant the world to her, Heather Brannen of Poland, Kelly FitzPatrick and her husband Joel FitzPatrick of Harpswell, Stacey Floerchinger of Bowdoinham; her sister Sandra Pedersen whom she was very close to, and her husband David Pedersen of Canton, Ga.; her seven grandchildren, Mikayla and Brayden Floerchinger, Paige and Sydney Gagne, Wyley and Phoebe FitzPatrick and Luke Watson. She is also survived by her wonderful niece and nephew, Deana Mulholland of Woodstock, Ga. and Tim Pedersen of Colleyville, Texas. A celebration of life will be held in early August. Please visit http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com to leave heart felt condolences to Constance’s family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crosman Funeral Home Lisbon Falls.

