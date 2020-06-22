William “Bill” James Brigham 1949 – 2020 TOPSHAM – William “Bill” James Brigham, 80, of Beaver Pond Road, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital. He was born March 25, 1949 in Danville, Ill. The son of Thomas and Alice Brigham, he graduated from Gardiner High School in 1958. He served in the United States Army where he served in intelligence and code breaking, before enrolling at Washington State College (now UMaine Machias), and then received his master’s in education administration from The University of Maine at Orono. Bill spent 30 years in education as a teacher and principal with stops in New Hampshire and Maine, including Downeast, Belfast, and Bath, where he retired in 1993. His impact in the communities where he was an educator has been felt for years; many students and staff continually reached out to him for guidance and mentoring. His love of helping educators spawned his next career when he helped form Maine Retirement Annuities Bill had a true passion for the Maine outdoors where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, skiing, snowmobiling, and 4-wheeling. He rarely missed a Red Sox, Celtics, or Patriots game and his love of sports and the outdoors has been passed on to all generations of his family. He was one of the founders, former president, and long-time board member of the Topsham Trail Riders ATV club where he made many lifelong friends. Bill is survived by the love of his life Jeanne, sister Mary Alice McMeniman of Rotunda, Fla.; daughter Theresa and husband Paul Lancisi of Monson, daughter Cheryl and husband Brian Moyer of Winter Springs, Fla., son Christopher Brigham of Ellsworth , son Corey and wife Emily Brigham of Bowdoin; grandson Anthony Lancisi, grandson Nicholas Lancisi, grandson Jeffrey Moyer, granddaughter Michelle Moyer, grandson Mason Brigham, grandson Owen Brigham; and great-grandchildren Tulia, Johnny, and Alessi Lancisi. William leaves behind a legacy of mentoring, compassion, and friendship that has touched countless lives and will be felt for generations.There are no services at this time. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to: American Red Cross 16 Community Way Topsham, ME 04086 an organization Bill supported for many years

