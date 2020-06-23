Agnes Elizabeth (Harris) Lebel 1924 – 2020 BATH – Agnes Elizabeth (Harris) Lebel, of Bath, Maine, passed away at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the age of 95. She was born in Lisbon Falls, on December 27, 1924, to James and Rose (Keller) Harris and attended Lisbon Falls schools. Agnes married Peter E. Lebel on October 26, 1946, in Lisbon Falls and made their home in Bath, where they raised their family. Agnes worked at Maine Shoe in Brunswick, and later worked at Healthtex, in Brunswick, where she worked until she retired. She was an avid crocheter and was well known for the many afghans she gave to all. Agnes made crocheted angels too, which still adorn many Christmas trees, every year. She fiercely enjoyed her Friday night card playing, with many family and friends throughout the years. Agnes’ family looked forward to her annual lobster bakes, she hosted each summer. Agnes was predeceased by her husband Peter, on August 17, 1972; parents, James, and Rose; brothers, Frank, Leon, Charles, and Carlton; sisters, Margret, and Francis; her daughter-in-law, Beverly Lebel and son-in-law, Peter B. Hudson. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Hudson of Bath; and son, A. Peter Lebel of West Bath; three grandchildren, Lisa Hudson Dunning, Amy Hudson Jasper, and Peter E. Hudson. She also leaves five great-grandchildren who loving referred to her as GG, Nathan and Meghan Stover, Bradley Jasper, and Kaylee and Keegan Hudson. Along with many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street in Bath, on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 9:00 -11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Calvary Cemetery, upper High Street, Bath. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family please visit http://[email protected].

