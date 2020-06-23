WELLS – Richard H. Levasseur, 90, of Wells, died June 18, 2020, at the Kennebunk Center for Health and Rehabilitation after a lengthy illness.He was born in Sanford on November 13, 1929, the son of Ulderic and Eugenie (Dupuis) Levasseur. After completing school, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.Mr. Levasseur worked in banking most of his life, retiring from Kennebunk Savings Bank several years ago.He was predeceased by a brother, Omer A. Levassuer.He is survived by a nephew, Martin Levasseur of Sanford, a niece, Michelle Levasseur of Charlotte, N.C., and several cousins.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 25 at 11 a.m., at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Mary’s Church in Wells. Burial will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. Condolences can be expressed at http://www.blackfuneral homes.com.

