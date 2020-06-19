BUXTON – Roland “Rolly” E. Jacobsen, Jr., 63, passed away at home peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, after a long illness. He was born in Portland, Feb. 13, 1957 to Ruth Esty Jacobsen of Scarborough and the late Roland E. Jacobsen, Sr. He was a graduate of Deering High School.Rolly was meticulous about his many years of work in the commercial roofing industry. He loved woodworking, animals and sports, and was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.Besides his loving mother, Rolly leaves behind his love of 30 years, Janet Dana, a sister Catherine Landry and husband Jason, sister Sunday Chapman and husband James, a brother Steven and wife Erica; and several nieces, nephews; and great nieces and nephews.A huge thank you to Hospice of Southern Maine for their wonderful care and support.At Rolly’s request, there will be no service. A private burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth on Friday, June 19, 2020.

