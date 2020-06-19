SACO – Laurent A. Morissette, 92, a resident of Saco, passed away peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Scarborough, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.He was born in Bromptonville, P.Q., Canada on October 22, 1927, a son of Alderic and Marie Anne (Richer) Morissette. He attended Sacred Heart Academy in Bromptonville and worked his first job at the Brompton Pulp and Paper Company. In 1946, he accompanied his father to Maine. He was employed for 8 years at the Pepperell Manufacturing Company. In 1953, he moved to Bridgeport, CT where he was employed in various manufacturing plants including Bridgeport Brass, Metropolitan Body Incorporated and Columbia Record Company. He returned to Saco, Maine in 1959 and was employed by the Saco Tanning Company for 19 years, until its closure in 1980. After the Saco Tanning Company closed, he worked at several manufacturing plants, retiring at the age of 68.In 1961, he purchased an old neglected apple orchard and farmhouse on the Boom Road in Saco. His father told him “Don’t leave any stone unturned. Go to work and bring this apple orchard back to production. It will increase your income.” Being a hard-working French-Canadian, Laurent successfully owned and operated the orchard and sold apples from his farm for 25 years. In his later years Laurent found joy in refreshing his riverside property by planting many maple trees. He was a faithful communicant of Good Shepherd Parish of Saco.Laurent was predeceased by two sons, Michael and Leonard; a grandson, Dustin Demers; and three sisters, Marie Ange Cote, Florence Pfaffenbichler and Victoria Lavigne.Laurent is survived by his two daughters, Caryn Lambert and her husband Richard of Biddeford, Diane Demers and her husband Benoit of Yulee, Fla.; four grandchildren, Jonathan and Joseph Lambert of Biddeford, Daniel Lambert of Waterboro and Justine Demers of Yulee, Fla. He also leaves behind one sister, Magella Girard and her husband Raoul of Biddeford, and two brothers, Jules and his wife Lorraine of Becket, Mass. and Denis and his wife Denise of Sherbrook, Canada as well as many nieces and nephews.Visiting Hours and a Funeral Mass will be held in July. To view Laurent’s memorial page or leave an online condolence please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

