Hazel Louise Swain 1931 – 2020 BATH – Hazel Louise Swain, 88, went to be with our Lord on June 14, 2020. She was born June 30, 1931 in Greenville, to Clifford Earl Burton and Cora Elizabeth (Roberts- Burton) Fletcher. She married Howard Paul Swain Sr. on February 4, 1950 in Ellsworth, Maine who preceded her in death November 11, 1988. Hazel worked very hard, several jobs at a time, to provide for her children. After they were grown, she continued to work many years until she could no longer do so. She was also a CNA in Ellsworth then later worked many years at the Hill house in Bath, Maine. She was the strongest woman we knew. She always thought of everyone before herself. She enjoyed her family gatherings with her children, grandchildren and many friends. She loved to crochet afghans and give them to everyone. She enjoyed going to dances and having fun with her friends. She was a member of the grange in Wiscasset, Maine and earned many degrees. She was preceded in death by her brother, Frances Burton; her sister, Grace Tompkins; a granddaughter, Tanya Swain; a son, Harold (Eddie) Swain; a daughter, Charlene Elizabeth Matts. Hazel is survived in Loving Memory by two sons, Howard Paul Swain Jr. and wife Brenda, Sherwood Allen Swain and wife Janice; three daughters, Rosalie Ann Sims, Sharon Collins, Betty Cavallaro; a son-in-law, David Matts; grandchildren: Richard Paul Ashe, Teresa Lynn Ashe, Joseph Swain, Amanda Coulter, Brianna Swain, Christopher Matts, Joshua Matts, Paul Swain, Shannon Fraser, Sonia Marquis, Sophia Swain, Jake Stark, Michelle Watters, Billy Adkins; great-grandchildren, Madison Swain, Mikayla Swain, Heaven Boulton, Ava Swain, Stacee Linn Ashe; niece, Debora McLaughlin; nephew, Clifford Burton: All of these she loved and touched deeply. She will be missed by her two birds, Carly and Norman, who she loved so much. A private interment will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery, Bath. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

