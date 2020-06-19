SAN MATEO, Calif. – Beloved Sarah passed away on June 15, 2020 after a long and extremely courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born April 6, 1943.She graduated from Presque Isle (ME) HS in 1961, was married to Michael Coughlin the same year in the Bowdoin College Chapel, and moved to New York City where she was a Clairol model and graduated cum laude from NYC Community College.She held various Dental Hygiene positions over four decades, and when not working or raising her children, traveled with her husband on hundreds of trips all over the world. Her pride and joy was her very close and busy family followed by her 11 standard poodles over her 59 years of marriage. Her flair for design, style, and color were evident in her homes in New York, Boston, New Orleans, Concord, Portland, Orcas Island and California.She completed her BA degree at Wellesley College at the age of 50, was a devoted runner, chef, and enriched many lives with her cheery spirit, indefatigable determination, and her fervent supporter of others with breast cancer. Her often flamboyant and theatric quips were hallmarks of her effervescence. She lit up every room in which she entered, had an incisive wit, and could talk to a wall.A service will be held at her family site in Topsham, Maine later this year.She is survived by her husband, Michael; her two children, Elizabeth of Palm Desert, Calif. and Benjamin of Hillsborough, Calif., her loving daughter-in-law Dr. Annie Luetkemeyer; and two grandchildren. Donations in her memory may be made to either Point Foundation or to UCSF General Online Giving – University of California, San Francisco – cancer area

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous