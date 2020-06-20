BATH – Carl Philip Ozzella, 77, died June 18, 2020. He was a son of Frank H. and Beatrice L. (Johnson) Ozzella.He attended Cheverus High School in Portland and graduated from Morse High School. He was employed at his father’s business Frank Ozzella’s Auto as a mechanic and on May 8, 1965 he married Judith A. Hathorne. He entered the National Guard in 1964 and retired after 20 years. He is survived by his wife, Judith A. Ozzella of Bath; one daughter, Lisa M. Tucker and her husband Dale of Freeport; one sister, Lucille Palella and her husband Frank of Somersworth, N.H.; and one grandson, Jesse Carl Leeman.He was predeceased by one son, Carl F. Ozzella on April 26, 1987.Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

