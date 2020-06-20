STANDISH – Roland W. Hurtubise, 76, passed away after a long illness, on June 12, 2020. He was born on Feb. 14, 1943. He is survived by his two sons, Todd and Brian Hurtubise; and his two grandchildren, Jordyn “Grasshopper” Hurtubise and Colby Hurtubise. He will be lonely without his “Shadow,” a chocolate lab whom he found great companionship in and were always together.Roland is best known for the restaurant he owned and ran with his family, ” The INLET” for 36 years. He was a Past Master at the former Standish Masonic Lodge. Per his request there will be no viewing or service.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous