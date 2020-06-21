RAYMOND – Joseph Michael Goodwin, 45, passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident on his birthday June 17, 2020. He was born in Portland on June 17, 1975. He attended Bonny Eagle H.S. and graduated from King William H.S., class of 1994, in Virginia. He leaves behind the love of his life of 25 years, Brandy Goodwin. They would have celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on July 22. He leaves behind his pride and joy, his daughters, Laura and Lexi Goodwin; as well as his parents Ron and Lynda Goodwin; in-laws David and Donna MacWilliams, Pete and Sue Spescha, and all their families; sister and brother-in-law Jennifer and Don Harmon, brother-in-law Nathan MacWilliams; niece Kate (Brandon) Salvato, nephews Kyle and Keaton Harmon; great-nephew Matthew Salvato; close aunts and uncles Carol and Archie Tripp, Michael and Corinna Goodwin and Lynn and Mike Gurney, and many, many more aunts, uncles and cousins.He is predeceased by his mother-in-law, Sandra Spescha. Joe worked for New England Life Care in Portland for almost nine years as an Operations Coordinator. Joe worked as an Electrician Helper for Taplin Electric in Gray and J.P. Williams in Portland. He also worked for Circuit City STS and Bell Tech Logix. He loved going for motorcycle rides, hunting, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, tinkering with toys, working on computers, listening to music, gardening, and helping others. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and scanning all the family photos into a database. Joe will be forever missed by his hunting buddies, his father Ron, uncle Mike, cousin Jeremy; Donny, Teddy and Don Malonson. Joe was the computer guru of the family, along with all the expertise in electrical and low voltage wiring. At the drop of a hat, he was there any time day or night to help his family and friends. He will be missed by all, but especially his close friend Dyran Hanscome and family. The family invites you to a time of visitation on Friday June 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated on Saturday June 27 at 11 a.m. at Windham First Church – The Nazarene, 823 Gray Rd., Windham. Services will be streamed live on Jones, Rich and Barnes Facebook page. You may offer your condolences or share your many memories of Joe at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital to thank them for the care given to his daughters during their scoliosis surgeries.

