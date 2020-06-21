PORTLAND – Bernard “Bernie” Martin, 73, died peacefully at his home with his wife, Pat, at his bedside. He was born in Edmundston, NB, Canada, on March 26, 1947, to Alice and Ludger Martin of Madawaska. Bernie spent his high school and college years attending St. Louis University in Edmundston. He graduated in 1968 with a BA degree in physics, minoring in math. He taught math in New Ipswich, N.H., for two years before marrying his best friend, Patricia Cloutier, on June 20, 1970. Bernie and Pat settled in the Bangor area where Bernie studied and became an X-ray technician. This profession didn’t suit his love of the outdoors and so he accepted a job driving the construction materials delivery truck for Wickes Lumber. Pat would frequently join him on deliveries to areas of rural Maine and favorite locations along Downeast Maine. After Wickes Lumber closed their doors, they relocated to Portland. Bernie was employed as the indoor sales and estimator with Glidden Roofing in Scarborough until his retirement at age 60. Throughout his life Bernie was an outdoor and sports enthusiast. He was an avid road biker and runner, participating in numerous 10-k races. He was a great basketball, racquetball, soccer and softball player. He and Pat also enjoyed many X-country and downhill skiing outings. He was a man in motion until his declining health fully claimed his mobility. His motto became, “I did it all when I could, and now I’m basking in those memories. No regrets.” Bernie was a favorite uncle to his many nieces and nephews and he never forgot a birthday. He could easily elicit a laugh, often as a practical joker. His life’s priority was to live life simply and capitalize on each moment of every day. Bernie, each month, would draft a “full moon report” sent via email to his sisters. This allowed him to share his philosophy to take time, slow things down and “bask in the light”. Bernie and Pat celebrated monthly anniversaries. June 20 would have marked their 600th month as a married couple, or their 50 year milestone wedding anniversary!It is with deepest gratitude that Bernie’s five sisters recognize Pat for her loving devotion to Bernie throughout their marriage and especially in the final years when he required complete assistance with daily living. Bernie is predeceased by his parents; and will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Pat; his sisters, Marie (Glen) Ronco, Snohomish, Wash,, Isabel (Robert) Porell, Gorham, Theresa (James) Grage, Everett, Wash., Helen Merrill, Bellingham, Wash,, Rita (Jeff) Daigle, Kennebunk; and many nieces, nephews; extended family and friends.A simple graveside service will be held in Madawaska at a later date. We extend our sincere thanks to Beacon Hospice for their expert care of Bernie and support given to his family. The healthcare staff were angels during this difficult time and offered peace of mind to Pat in her role as primary caregiver. Please visit http://www.advantageportland.com to sign Bernard’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family. As a final wish and in honor of Bernie, friends and family are reminded to enjoy the simpler things in life, take time to gaze at the full moon and bask in its light. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to:Amedisys Foundation and mailed to:Beacon Hospice 52 Atlantic PlaceSouth Portland, ME 04106

