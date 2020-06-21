SACO – Richard V. Roberge “Dick”, passed away on June 11, 2020 at the age of 78 due to Alzheimer’s related causes. At the time of his death he was residing at the Landing Memory Care Center in Saco.He was born in Sanford, son of Emma and Ernest Roberge. He attended St. Ignatius elementary and high school, where he was active in sports, and served in the U.S. Air Force. He attended Wentworth Institute in Boston, then worked for Fairchild Semiconductor until he started his own business, Bath Genie of Southern Maine. Richard was a loving father and loved to help people in need. He was known for his jovial personality and humor. Even the staff at the nursing said he was a charmer up to his final days! His greatest joy was boating and you could always see his boat moored in the Nonesuch River. Richard was active in the community as a member of the Jaycees, Knights of Columbus, and PFLAG. Richard raised his family in Scarborough and is predeceased by his sons, James and Jason.He is survived by his son, Julius; his grandson, Mario Roberge-Reyes; and ex-wife Nancy Drisko. He is also survived by his sisters, Lorette Zuke and Rachel Dupuy.He is predeceased by his siblings, Constance, Raymond, Armand, Urbain, Emile, Oliver and Edgar. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery, 83 Stanley Rd., Springvale, ME 04083, on Friday, June 26, at 11 a.m. Due to the current situation, guests are requested to wear masks and practice social distancing. Regretfully there will be no post-service gathering.Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Dick’s online guestbook. Donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

