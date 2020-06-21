SCARBOROUGH – It is with heartbreaking sorrow that we share the loss of Alice Evelyn Purington Fielding of Pleasant Hill Road, who passed away to be with our Lord June 18, 2020, at her beloved home with her loving family by her side.She was born in Scarborough, Dec. 25, 1922, the daughter of Alvin and Mildred Chase Purington. She attended Scarborough schools and graduated from Scarborough High School in 1940.She worked with her father at Burbank and Douglass and was then employed at Smiley’s Department Store, both in Portland.She married the love of her life, Holm Nilsen Fielding, during his leave from the U.S. Navy during WWII, on July 18, 1944.She enjoyed being a homemaker, cooking and baking, loved all children, and the neighborhood benefited from it. She also enjoyed fishing, knitting, and working for her church at the annual Christmas Fair. She taught Sunday School classes and sang in the church choir. Alice served as the Secretary and Treasurer of the Women’s Fellowship.Alice was very musically inclined and loved to play the harmonica and her kitchen organ. Her superb skills were used to successfully and capably help her husband in his cabinet business. Together, Alice and Nilsen enjoyed riding motorcycles, flying in their plane, and going to the summer home they built on Brandy Pond with their children.She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Velma Purington Peterson, and her brother, Arthur Purington.She is survived by her husband of 75 plus years, Holm; her five children, Susan Fielding of Scarborough, Karen and her husband David Crovetti of Campbellsport, Wis., Elizabeth and her husband Francis Amoroso of Saco, Joan and her husband William Moulton of Falmouth, and John Fielding of Scarborough. Additionally, she always said she was blessed to have six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.A private service will be held at the First Congregational Church, Black Point Road, followed by private interment at the Black Point Cemetery, Scarborough.Arrangements are by Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland, where condolences and remembrances may be left on their website at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to theFirst Congregational ChurchBlack Point RoadScarborough, ME 04074

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous