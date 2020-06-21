BUXTON – Wendy J. O’Neil, 58, peacefully passed away in her Buxton home surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.Wendy gracefully fought a 10-year battle with brain cancer. During these years she was determined to make a difference in the lives of others experiencing the same illness. She spent a great deal of time at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. She was an integral member of the Brain Cancer Support Group that met monthly. In addition, she participated in the Jimmy Fund Walks each year with the support of family and friends. Wendy was born in Portland to Thomas and Dawn Brown of Gorham, both deceased.Wendy is survived by her husband of 20 years Tony O’Neil; her daughter, Tommi Kate O’Neil, bonus daughter Kaileigh McCrillis; and grandson Cameron Day. Wendy leaves behind three siblings, Kurt Brown and wife Sherri, Ryan Brown and wife Linda, and Wanda Malpass and husband Chris; many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family wishes to offer our sincere thanks to the doctors and staff at New England Cancer Specialists and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, as well as the caring individuals of Hospice of Southern Maine. You made a difference in Wendy’s life and in the lives of those who love her. A public visitation will be held Thursday, June 25, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. Please note that 50 people will be allowed in the visitation at one time. Due to COVID-19 a private mass and graveside burial will be held for the family at St. Anne’s Church in Gorham. To express condolences or participate in Wendy’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers,donations to Wendy’s favorite charities will be gladly accepted by:The Jimmy Fund,Dana Farber Cancer Institute, and Hospice of Southern Maine.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous