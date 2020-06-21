PORTLAND – Maria “Mary” Nicola DiMillo Blessing, 95, of Portland and Kennebunk, passed away on June 17, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough. She was born in Portland on June 16, 1925 to the late Eugene and Rose Toppi DiMillo.Mary lived through the late part of the Great Depression, attended Portland High School and at the end of World War II married James Blessing of the U.S. Navy. Their son David was born in 1946. The marriage ended in divorce and Mary brought up David as a single mother.For a short time she worked at her uncle’s bar and restaurant which would eventually be owned by her brother, Tony DiMillo. Mary found regular employment in the clothing manufacturing business, starting out as a stitcher and eventually becoming a supervisor and union vice president. After 40 years she retired from the industry.Mary was predeceased by sisters, Justina Ives, Adele Jackson, brother Tony DiMillo; and great-granddaughter Meghan Elizabeth Bridges. She was also predeceased by brothers-in-law, Frank Breggia, Richard Ives, and Theodore Jackson.Mary is survived by her loving son David, daughter-in-law Linda; sister Jeanette Breggia, brother John DiMillo; and grandchildren, Pamela Bridges, John Blessing (Sima), David Blessing Jr. (Pam) and Michael Blessing. She also leaves behind great-grandchildren, Mathew Bridges, Colin, Nicholas, Sophia and Nicola Blessing; and many nieces and nephews.Mary attended and supported St. Peter’s Catholic Church her entire life and gave generously to numerous charities. Mary considered her talents as modest; bringing up a child as a single mother, speaking fluent Italian, being able to retire early, taking care of her aging mother, and making what clearly could be declared award winning spaghetti sauce and baked lasagna. Mary’s greatest gift was her devotion to her family.Special thanks to Mary Elizabeth Toppi Bean for help with funeral arrangements and special thanks to the staff at Atria Senior Living in Kennebunk and Gosnell Memorial Hospice. The family especially wants to thank Stephanie Craven and all the staff at the Atria for the wonderful care Mary received in the Life Guidance Neighborhood. A Celebration of Mary’s life will be held at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodfords Street, Portland on Thursday June 25 at 10 a.m. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, only a few close relatives and friends will attend. The public may view the service on the funeral home’s Facebook page where it will be livestreamed https://www.facebook.com/jonesrichbarnes/. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Mary’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook. The family asks that all friends and relatives consider donating toGosnell Memorial Hospice11 Hunnewell RoadScarborough, ME 04074in Mary’s memory.

