Carl Philip Ozzella 1943 – 2020 BATH – Carl Philip Ozzella, 77, of Old Brunswick Road died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Portland on May 21, 1943, a son of Frank H. and Beatrice L. (Johnson) Ozzella. He attended Cheverus High School in Portland and graduated from Morse High School. He was employed at his father’s business Frank Ozzella’s Auto as a mechanic and on May 8, 1965 he married Judith A. Hathorne. He entered the National Guard in 1964 and retired after 20 years. He was employed at Bath Iron Works, retiring on July 28, 2005 from the planning department. He was then employed at Lowe’s in Brunswick and Shaw’s in Freeport. He loved fishing and NASCAR. He is survived by his wife, Judith A. Ozzella of Bath; one daughter, Lisa M. Tucker and her husband Dale of Freeport; one sister, Lucille Palella and her husband Frank of Somersworth, N.H.; and one grandson, Jesse Carl Leeman. He was predeceased by one son, Carl F. Ozzella on April 26, 1987. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

