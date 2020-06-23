American Red Cross blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday at St. Brigid School gymnasium, 695 Stevens Ave., Portland. To register in advance, call 1-800-Red-Cross or visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time (enter SaintBrigid for the drive at which you would like to book an appointment). Donors will have the choice to donate blood or make a power red donation, which collects red blood cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor.

The blood drive is being organized by Ella Couture, an alum of St. Brigid who is also an associate at the school’s aftercare program. Each donor will receive a thank you treat bag from St. Brigid School and will be mailed a $5 Amazon gift card from the American Red Cross.

