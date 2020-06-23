LIMINGTON – William P. Plummer passed away at his home in Limington, Maine, June 15, 2020. He was the youngest son of the late Guy and Winifred Marean Plummer.Bill was a graduate of Maine Maritime, class of 1972. Bill was a marine engineer. His profession took him to many foreign countries early in his career. He spent many years working in NewYork Harbor as the Chief Engineer on the tugboat Thor. Bill worked for many years as the Chief Engineer at Loon Mountain in New Hampshire. Bill also spent many years employed in Portland, Maine for Alaska Diesel as Diesel Mechanic and Engineer. Bill had a passion for flying glider planes, sea planes, and flying his Cessna 140 in his younger years. He was a voracious reader, and student of World War II history. Bill had a passion for guns, he enjoyed shooting competitively with his brother at competitions throughout Maine prior to becoming ill. Bill broke a world record in International Bench Rest shooting that still stands today.Among his many interests were skiing, black and white photography, backpacking down the Grand Canyon, the photo is of Bill enjoying one of his favorite interests camping, when he was younger and healthy. He enjoyed fishing in his canoe but particularly fly fishing. Driving his Ducati motorcycle was another thing he enjoyed immensely. Bill was a Mason and belonged to the Buxton Masonic Lodge #115 A.F and A.M.Bill is survived by his sister, Jacquelyn “Jackie” Norton, S.E. Louisiana, his brother Guy W. Plummer Jr. “Skip” and sister-in-law, Jean, of Plymouth, Maine. His nephew Billy Plummer of Standish, Maine. His niece, Jennifer Brewer of Newport, Maine, and three great nieces, Katie and Lauren Brewer and Jackie Lynn Plummer. Bill has many extended family members in Standish from his mother’s side, the Marean family, of whom he felt a high regard for. Bill also had many cousins from his father’s side of the family, the Plummers. Bill had long and enduring friendships with people in S.E. Louisiana and Mississippi that spanned over forty years, people he remained close to until his passing. There were many people Bill enjoyed close friendships with and they know who they are. The family will be forever grateful to his dearest friends Fred Decker and Bobby Williams that were such good friends to Bill and he to them. We will all miss Bill. His brilliance and ability to do anything with excellence that he took an interest in was apparent to all that knew him. A celebration of Bill’s life will be some time later this summer.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras / Neal and York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

