Margo N. Goodwin Zinke 1943 – 2020 BATH – Margo N. Goodwin Zinke, 76, of Phippsburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born November 16, 1943 in Bath, a daughter of Thomas Goodwin and Dorothea Nash. She was educated in local schools and graduated from Morse High School with the class of 1962. Upon graduating from Morse, Margo entered into the Central Maine School of Nursing in Lewiston graduating in 1965. Margo chose to stay local after college, applying her education at the Bath Memorial Hospital as the O.R. charge nurse until 1978. Margo met Harald Zinke and the couple married in 1980, in New Jersey, where they lived for 20 years. While there Margo was employed as a recovery nurse at St. Clares Hospital, and later embarked on a second career in Real Estate. In 1993, Harald and Margo moved back to Maine for their retirement in their home in Phippsburg. Margo served as a trustee on the McClanathan Trust, she was also a volunteer of the Phippsburg Rescue and a member of the Phippsburg Fire/Rescue Auxiliary. Margo leaves behind her husband of 40 years, Harald Zinke; two daughters, Doris Zinke of Rhode Island and Christine Zinke and her husband David Roberts of Massachusetts; brother, Thomas Goodwin and his wife Anita of Eugene, Ore.; niece, Jessica Goodwin of Burbank, Calif.; nephew, Zane T. Goodwin of Eugene, Ore. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., at Oak Grove Cemetery, Southside. Masks are required for the service. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

