WARREN – Our beloved Janet J. Berry, passed away Friday, June 18, 2020 in Portland. With her loving husband Will by her side. They were inseparable for nearly 70 years and she never wasted a day of her 89 years.Born February 14, 1931 in Rockland to Lewis and Marguerite (Foster) Johnson, she grew up in Thomaston, where she would marry and have two children.To help support her family she worked at the former Sylvania plant before deciding to go back to school and get her degree at the University of Maine. She was determined to make a better life and she did.She taught first graders at the Laura Libby School in Thomaston for 23 years until she retired. Janet loved all of her students, finding the good in all people, and they loved her back.After retirement Janet began to paint in 1990. Particularly oil and acrylic paintings of Maine landscapes and flowers. She took classes, attended art shows and became quite accomplished. It was a whole new world and a new circle of friends and artists. She did art shows from Saco to Bangor. Always ahead of her time, she embraced the computer early on using them and smart phones right up until she passed.She enjoyed traveling, eating out, and visiting friends and family. She had a mischievous fun nature and constant laugh. She loved playing games of chance and reserved Thursday nights for BINGO. She loved to garden and to this day has hybrid day lilies that she has given away and sold over the years, but her favorite flower was a poppy.Janet was a peacemaker. She helped anyone who needed it. Often passing the homeless or those in need, only to turn back and give what she had with no expectations. She was never envious of anyone, and wanted the best for everybody. She helped people and animals of all kinds and loved her last cat “Tickey”. Tickey showed up homeless and hungry at her door covered in ticks. She took her in and never let her go a day without being loved and cared for. She talked to the crows and owls, literally calling them and they would call back. She had a gift. She WAS a gift. Above all she loved and cherished her family and many friends and will be profoundly missed.Predeceased by her parents, Janet is survived by her husband Willis Berry, her son Rodney Berry and his wife Linda, her daughter Susan Gitlin and her husband Robert, her step grandson Jon Barrows and his wife Lisa Rosinsky and baby boy Elias, her niece, Andrea Fernald and her partner Maggie Shaw, and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.To share a memory or condolence with Janet’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.comArrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., RocklandIn lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Janet’s memory to the Pope Memorial Humane Society,PO Box 1294,Rockland ME 04841

