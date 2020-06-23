PORTLAND – Joseph “Joe” Pacheco Alves, 88, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a lengthy illness. He was born on July 23, 1931, in Augusta, the son of Antone and Adeline “Pacheco” Alves. After Joe finished school, he joined the Army and served his country in the Korean War. Upon honorable discharge from the Army, Joe became a Merchant Seaman, sailing for 35 years and was often on the same Texaco ship as his two brothers. Joe married Dorothy “Dottie” Holmes on March 24, 1973, and they made their home in Portland. Two of Joe’s favorite pastimes were listening to country music and dancing. He and Dottie were frequent visitors to the VFW and American Legion halls, dancing to country music. Joe also enjoyed playing cards with family members and leather craft; making beautiful belts, handbags, gun holsters and saddle bags. Upon retirement from the Merchant Marines, Joe held various jobs, finally retiring at the age of 87 as a Walmart greeter. As a Walmart Greeter, he earned several Customer Service awards for his friendly and helpful manner with customers. Joe was pre-deceased by his wife; parents; brothers, Vintura, Tony; and sisters, Adeline and Lorraine. He is survived by his step-children; Debbie Cummings and husband Gordon of Florida, Beau Mears and wife Sandy of Westbrook, Bill Holmes and wife Lori of Westbrook; grandchildren, Camie Wallace, Joel King, Alicia DeVore, Mandi Mears and Brooke Libby; brother, Eugene Alves and wife Ada of Florida; sisters, Rita Estabrook of Brunswick, Angelina Magno of Falmouth, Mary Nauroth and husband Daryl of California. Joe is also survived by five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Southern Maine Hospice and the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough for their care of Joe and support to his family during his final days; Doctor’s Madrano, Glann and Llanto of the Veteran’s Administration for their care of Joe over the last several years. Visiting hours will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Joe’s life will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Church, 673 Stevens Avenue, Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Joe’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.comIn lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe’s name to Hospiceof Southern Maine,180 US Route 1 Ste. 1Scarborough, Maine 04074

