Ruth Arlene Strout 1925 – 2020 BOOTHBAY – Ruth Arlene Strout passed away on June 18, 2020 at Miles Memorial Hospital. At the time of her death she was a resident at Lincoln County Elder Care in Boothbay. Arlene was born July 7, 1925 in St. George to Alexander and Evelyn Morrison. She was a graduate of Morse High School. She was married to Harold “Bud” Strout on June 14, 1944. They were married for 56 years until his death in March 2000. Arlene spent most of her life living in Bath and Wiscasset. She worked for many years at Congress Sportswear in Bath and was active in Grace Episcopal Church. After moving to Wiscasset, she was a member of St. Philips Episcopal Church. She was active with the annual Strawberry Festival, fish chowder summer suppers and the altar guild. After her husband’s passing, she moved back to Bath where she continued to be active in Grace Episcopal Church. Arlene’s favorite pastime was knitting, trying to keep her granddaughters in colorful hats and mittens as they grew. Another source of her knitting pride was knitting prayer shawls for those in need at Grace Church. Arlene was active in all aspects of her granddaughters’ lives. She was frequently seen at both YMCA and high school swim meets, and then followed them in college. She was blessed with five great grandchildren whom she was able to know and enjoy. Arlene is survived by and will be greatly missed by her son, Don and his wife Linda of Boothbay; her three granddaughters, Jennifer Lorrain, Emily Durgan (Jeremy) and Sarah Roveillo (Kristoffer); and by her five great-grandchildren, Jackson and Wyatt Lorrain, Ari Durgan, and Sebastian and Margaux Roveillo. Burial will be at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta. At her request, there will be no public service.

