JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Robert “Bob” L. Jordan Sr., formerly of South Portland, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020. He was 90 years old.Bob served in the Navy during World War II. He was a NASCAR enthusiast and loved watching sports.Bob is predeceased by his first wife of 52 years and love of his life Dorothy, his second wife Shirley; his son Robert L Jordan Jr.; and his grandson Scott CoyneHe is survived by his daughter Vickey and her husband John Coyne of Windham, daughter Kim and her husband Chris Kane of St. Augustine, Fla.; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.There will be a graveside service on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Memorial Highland Gardens, 881 Highland Ave., South Portland at 11 a.m.

