Andy Shauf: All Request Livestream
9 p.m. June 30, $15 (promo code ALLREQUEST). space538.org
Singer-songwriter Andy Shauf is performing an all-request show from his Toronto home and funds will benefit a local community food bank and arts center where he lives as well as his band and crew. A portion of every ticket purchased through Space will benefit Maine Youth Justice.
