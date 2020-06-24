Andy Shauf: All Request Livestream

9 p.m. June 30, $15 (promo code ALLREQUEST). space538.org

Singer-songwriter Andy Shauf is performing an all-request show from his Toronto home and funds will benefit a local community food bank and arts center where he lives as well as his band and crew. A portion of every ticket purchased through Space will benefit Maine Youth Justice.

