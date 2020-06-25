The Dixie Chicks are no more – the Grammy-winning country trio is now just The Chicks, the band confirmed Thursday.

The group, comprised of Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire, didn’t offer an explanation for the name change other than a brief message on their website that reads, “We want to meet this moment.” All of their social media channels were changed to @thechicks, and their publicists sent out a news release announcing a new song from The Chicks titled “March March.”

The name change comes two weeks after Lady Antebellum, another country trio, announced they would just be known as “Lady A,” and expressed regret and embarrassment that their previous name’s association with the pre-Civil War slavery era. Afterward, others wondered on social media if the Dixie Chicks would take the same step, given the “Dixie” association with the Confederate South.

In a statement, The Chicks also noted that they checked with a New Zealand duo also called the Chicks – a likely pre-emptive measure after Lady A saw backlash when they didn’t realize their new moniker was already used by a blues singer in Seattle. “A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to ‘The Chicks’ of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name,” the band said. “We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters. Chicks Rock!”

The Chicks also dropped a new music video for “March March,” which features people through history marching for civil rights. The first scene shows a quote on screen: “If your voice held no power, they wouldn’t try to silence you.” That sentiment should come as no surprise, as the Chicks are known for speaking up: The band was essentially blacklisted from the country music industry after Maines criticized President George W. Bush on the eve of the Iraq War in front of a London concert crowd.

However, the trio never backed down: Their first single after the incident was titled “Not Ready to Make Nice,” and called out the people who told them just to shut up and sing. (It wound up winning three Grammy Awards.) Earlier this year, the band confirmed plans for their first new album in 14 years titled “Gaslighter,” which shares a name with the fiery title track about an unrepentant liar. It was originally scheduled to drop in May, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, the release date was postponed until July 17.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: