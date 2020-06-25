I support Kathy Biberstein, with whom I have served on a Maine-based educational nonprofit for many years, for state representative for Freeport and Pownal. I admire her keen intellect, pragmatism and ability to get things done. Her career has connected her to national and global issues. She deeply understands our health care system, can write effective policy and will fight for health care for all. First in her family to graduate from college, she’s a champion for educational opportunity. Her business training means she knows how to contribute to building Maine’s economy. I believe Kathy has what it will take to ensure that Maine will have good jobs, good education and good health care.
I hope you will consider voting for Kathy Biberstein on July 14.
Fiona Wilson
Freeport
