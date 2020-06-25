June 28, 1995

Susan Duchaine’s office and limited retail park proposal on 335 Main St. in Gorham came one step closer to reality last week when the Planning Board approved her contract zoning, the first such waiver request in Gorham. The zoning contract, which would allow “complementary retail” not currently permitted at the site, now goes to the Town Council for final approval.

Talk about busy. He’s regional vice president of CellularOne and general manager, too. He’s mayor of Westbrook. He’s a husband, father of two – and now, president of the Greater Portland Council of Governments. Kenneth Lefebvre, 40, was handed his latest responsibilities at the annual meeting of the Council of Governments June 14.

60 Years Ago The Westbrook American reported on June 22, 1960, that Albert Young

was installed as new commander at Memorial Post of the American Legion

in Westbrook. Mrs. Percy Meggison of White Rock hosted a barbecue for Cub Scout Den 6

of Pack 51.

Westbrook’s new green-yellow-red traffic lights at Main and Spring streets went into regular use Monday. They are counted on to clear up traffic confusion involving the post office, a busy Big Apple store and City Hall, all at that corner.

Christopher Barnes, son of Raymond and Cheryle Barnes of Gorham, became an Eagle Scout in a Court of Honor June 9 in St. Anne’s Church. He’s been a Scout since 1986. A Gorham High School honor roll junior, he holds a black belt in karate. He’s aiming for college and a career in astronomy.

A surprise retirement party was held for Richard Goan of Westbrook on June 10 in the cafeteria of Westbrook High School. He had taught history and government at the high school since 1962. More than 100 family members and friends screamed “Surprise!” when he entered the cafeteria with his son, Gregory. Many guest speakers paid tribute to Goan (or seized the opportunity to “roast” him).

June 29, 2005

Despite losing 25-3, Westbrook firefighters from the Valentine Hose Co. No. 2 were happy about the money raised Saturday at a benefit softball game with a team of Red Sox alumni. Former pitcher Bill Lee held the spotlight, signing autographs between innings and bounding off the mound to catch a pop-up behind his back. “We give most of the money back to the community,” Capt. Gene Dunn said.

A Westbrook Public Services Department employee avoided injury Thursday when the riding lawn mower he was operating by Presumpscot River banking slid into the river. The mower ended up sliding backward and rolling over on top of the driver, Dan McMahan. He managed to free himself from under the mower, but not before he swallowed a good amount of river water in the process.

A judge, the Gorham town manager and several lawyers braved ticks and mud Monday to walk out to an overgrown airstrip in an attempt to settle a longstanding dispute between two Gorham landowners. At issue is whether the airstrip illegally blocks an abandoned road and access to land owned by Rusty Knoll Holdings Inc. A Superior Court judge will hear final arguments today in the case brought by plaintiffs Ally and Alysan Caruso, who are seeking to overturn a 2002 decision by the Gorham Town Council. The council determined that the airstrip blocked a public easement on an abandoned town road and ordered the Carusos to remove the obstruction. The Carusos appealed.

Mr. and Mrs. Philip Mailhot of Westbrook were honored for their 55th wedding anniversary at a family dinner June 18 in Portland. They were married June 17, 1950, in Batavia, New York. Attending the dinner were son Marc and his family and daughter Renee and her family. After dinner, they all went back to Westbrook for champagne and cake. They will take a cruise to the Mediterranean in October to celebrate their anniversary.

