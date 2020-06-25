CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – Arthur V. Greco, 95, of Carriage Road, died peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Mercy Hospital following a brief illness.Arthur was born in Woodland, Maine on August 2, 1925 the son of the late Samuel and Antoinetta (Abate) Greco. He graduated from Woodland High School in the class of 1943. In October of 1943 he enlisted in the United States Navy and served aboard the USS Enterprise aircraft carrier, in the Pacific Theater of operations during World War II. Arthur was honorably discharged in 1946. He went on to be part of the first graduating class of Maine Technical Institute in 1948.Arthur married Geraldine Martin and in 1953 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Madawaska, Maine. Together they raised their two children in Portland, eventually retiring in Cumberland Foreside.Arthur was president of E.S. Boulos Company, a division of Fischbach and Moore, and was recognized by his fellow employees for his friendship, loyalty, dedication and leadership in the electrical construction industry for 32 years. He was a past member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Inc. and served as its Maine Section Chairman during 1972. He was also a past member of the Portland Rotary Club and served on the board of directors at the Cumberland Club. Arthur was an active member of the Portland Country Club where he pursued his passion for golf. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time on the golf course with his friends and family.Arthur was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed. He was a man of integrity, leadership, and humility. His success in life and business can be attributed to his calm and fair demeanor that he treated everyone he came in contact with. However, nothing will compare to his sense of humor and sharp dry wit that was with him to the end letting us know he was always with us.He was predeceased by three sisters, Teresa Greco, Linda Lang, and Evelyn Greco; three brothers, Joseph, Ernest, and Eugene Greco. Arthur is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Geraldine (Martin) Greco; a daughter, Elizabeth A. Greco and her husband Thomas E. Farrell; a son, Martin G. Greco and his wife Amanda; four grandchildren, Nicole E. Lawler and her husband Jason, Marie L. Avedikian and her companion Brett J. Campbell, Andrew M. Greco and his wife Marlee, and Christina L. Millett and her husband Matthew.At the family’s request all services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, ME. To view Arthur’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.comThose who wish may make contributions in Arthur’s memory to:Holy Martyrs Church,266 Foreside Road,Falmouth, ME 04105

