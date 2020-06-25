GREAT DIAMOND ISLAND – Samuel A. Tucker Jr., Lobsterman, Islander, 64, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020, at home on his beloved Great Diamond Island with his son, Samuel A. Tucker III and his wife, Karen Tucker at his side. Sam was the son of Edith and Samuel Tucker and was born in Salem, Massachusetts. He was two when the family moved to Falmouth, Maine. Sam is survived by his wife Karen Tucker, son Samuel “Scout” of Great Diamond Island, stepsons Brenden Myers of Yarmouth and Colin Myers of Portland, sisters Eleanor Tucker of North Yarmouth and Edith Tucker of Portland, brother Newell Tucker of Brunswick, and seven nephews.Growing up near the ocean as a young boy he explored the Casco Bay Islands and would often row over to Great Diamond Island to explore the abandoned Fort McKinley. His love of the ocean and Great Diamond Island started then and continued throughout his life. He came to Great Diamond Island again as a college student studying archeology. After graduation from the University of Maine, Sam decided to move to Great Diamond island in 1984 where he has been a vibrant part of the community ever since. Sam met his wife on the island where they soon fell in love and married. They both loved the island, the people, and the community. Karen brought her two sons to the marriage and Sam (who was a confirmed bachelor before that) enjoyed the boys. Sam and Karen then had a son together. Sam dearly loved his son Samuel “Scout” Tucker and he was very proud of him. Sam even took baby Scout to work with him where he worked as a buyer at the Portland Fish Exchange. As Scout grew, they could be seen together often on Casco Bay on Sam’s lobster boat “The Crustacean Queen” pulling traps and selling the lobsters to neighbors on Great Diamond and Little Diamond via bicycle.The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of NECS, Hospice of Southern Maine, Sea Tow Water taxi service, and our caring and dedicated neighbors. Not only for their expert care but also for their boundless kindness in his final months. There will be a private service July 7, 2020. Arrangements are in care of Hobbs Funeral Home, To share a memory and/or leave a condolence, please visit Hobbs website http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:The Changing Tide FoundationIn Honor of Sam Tucker772 Island Avenue Long Island, ME 04050

