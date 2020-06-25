Richard Paul DeGrandpre 1952 – 2020 FREEPORT – Richard P. DeGrandpre, local business owner and renaissance man, died unexpectedly on June 21, 2020 at the age of 67 while at home. Richard is survived by his wife of 37 years, Judy E. (Munn) DeGrandpre; his children, Johannah C. DeGrandpre and her significant other Nickolas Bull of Falmouth; Laura W. Loiselle, husband Tim and their daughter Piper of Billerica, Mass.; his brothers, Charles and James, sister-in-law Gloria; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; as well as his brother, David. Richard was born in Ipswich, Mass. on July 7, 1952, to Charles and Claire DeGrandpre, and was the eldest of four boys. He graduated from Freeport High School in 1970, and studied mechanical engineering at Northeastern University and the University of Maine – Orono. In 1975, he opened R adn D Automotive in Freeport with his brother David. On March 19, 1983, he married Judy, and shortly thereafter brought two beautiful daughters into the world. Richard was a true “man about town”. He enjoyed sailing and car racing, repairing cars at R and D, portraying Santa Claus for the town of Freeport, participating on the Freeport town council for multiple terms, announcing the annual Fourth of July parade alongside his brother Jim, and spending time with his family. He had a remarkable ability to tell stories and jokes to brighten any situation, and used that ability often. He was always ready with a hug and a smile, and will be long remembered as a positive part of Freeport’s history. A memorial service will be held in the near future, date to be determined. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory please visit, http://www.brackettfh.com. Personal stories are welcomed via mail to R and D Automotive, 14 Varney Rd, Freeport, ME 04032. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made in Rich’s name to Freeport Community Services 53 Depot St. Freeport, ME 04032

