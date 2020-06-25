PORTLAND – Megan Briggs Downing, 34, passed away late Sunday night at Maine Medical Center. She is survived by her father, three brothers, their families and countless others who cared for her like she was family. Megan was a lifelong Mainer – born in Portland, raised in Gorham, where she graduated from Gorham High School, and later lived in South Portland. Megan was a swimmer. She was a horseback rider. She was an eclectic and passionate music fan. Megan would make the perfect crunch when first biting into an apple. She liked clapping and she liked you to clap with her. She was a huge fan of track and cross country and a Special Olympics competitor herself. Megan had amazing, blond, curly hair and a maniacal, infectious laugh. She was sweet, stubborn, and sneaky. And if you’re not careful she still may find a way to steal your beverage. Megan was a camper. She liked Baxter State Park and the beach. She liked the sand in her toes and splashing on the shore. Megan knew sign language, though her vocabulary was generally limited to ‘more’ and ‘eat.’ Sometimes she would give you a spry look as if she knew far more than she let on. And if Megan ever flicked her ear in your presence, well, you’ve been cussed at by a non-verbal, special needs woman.Megan loved her mother and father so much it escaped words. They advocated and cared for her for her whole life. She was lucky … and so were they. Megan demanded patience and compassion and she gave us all perspective and humility. Megan made everyone better, more human.A hole in her heart took her from us and now we are all left with one too. Wherever she is, the music is loud, she is always understood, and they serve poolside Ritz Crackers with cheese.We’ll miss you forever.You are our Sunshine.Goodnight, Megan.A memorial service will be held at the Old Fort Hill Road Park in Gorham on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear masks and social distancing measures will be in place.To express condolences or participate in Megan’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous