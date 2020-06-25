BRIDGTON – Rufus W. Head, M.D. 79, of North Bridgton, died Thursday, June 18th at the Bridgton Hospital.He was born November 15, 1940 in Sherman, Texas, the son of Henry Oswald Head, III and Dorothy (Womack) Head.After graduating from Sherman High School, Rufus was accepted at West Point but chose pre-med and received his undergraduate degree in chemistry from Austin College in Sherman. He started his medical education at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and received his M.D. from Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C.Rufus served his internship at the Maine Medical Center which began his love for Maine and resulted in many close lifelong friends. His residency in radiology was completed at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine in Madison, WI under Dr. Andrew Crummy.He was a US Navy Veteran retiring as Captain, Medical Corps, U.S. Naval Reserve for whom he served in Germany, Okinawa, and Hawaii as well as many Naval Hospitals in the continental United States.Dr. Head worked as a civilian radiologist in Oregon and California. Later he was able to return to Maine, first working in Lincoln and then retiring from Bridgton Hospital.Rufus had many passions including his love for Texas football, skiing, opera, animals and photography. He was a member of the Metropolitan Opera Guild and the Maine Medical Association’s Retired Physicians Group. Rufus married Susan Buck Wight in 1987. They traveled the world together for many years. He is survived by his wife Sue Head, a daughter Bronwyn Head, M.D. and her husband Daithí Heffernan, M.D. of Providence,RI; a stepdaughter, Ramey Wight of Topsham, ME; and grandchildren Katherine Chipman, R.N. of Washington,D.C. and Isabella Heffernan and Addison Heffernan, Providence, R.I. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the fall near his 80th birthday. In the meantime please raise a glass , smile and tell a Rufus story.Arrangements are with Chandler Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Bridgton.Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.comIf you wish to make a donation in his memory, your local animal shelters are in need right now, as is Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in Fryeburg, Maine – the source of many belovedHead family pets.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous