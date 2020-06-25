EAST BOOTHBAY – Shirley Marie Lyons was born in 1931 in Spencer, Massachusetts. Her parents were Frederick Lyons and Leah (Benoit) Lyons of Wheelwright, Mass. Shirley was very happily married to her husband, K. Alan Hodder (1933-2018) for 59 loving, laugh-filled years. Shirley graduated from Hardwick High School in 1949, and then from Salters Secretarial School in Worcester, Mass., with exceptional skills which led to a long career as an executive secretary in various technology companies in the Boston area. In early 1959, she met and married fellow Raytheon employee Alan (Al) Hodder. They settled in Burlington, Massachusetts, where they went on to raise three children in a loving and supportive environment. The Hodder household was special for many people. Shirley and Al became “second parents” to many of their children’s friends and became known for the annual Christmas Eve/Birthday Open House Celebration to which anyone and everyone was invited. Shirley also became active in local community theater, becoming a Lifetime Member of The Burlington Players. Shirley and her family spent some of their happiest times on the sands of Hampton and Seabrook, N.H., beaches. In 2005, they decided to retire to Portland, Maine. They became fixtures in the city’s restaurant scene and were “adopted” by countless staff members who officially labeled them Portland’s “Cool Couple”. After the death of her husband in October 2018, Shirley relocated to East Boothbay, Maine, to live with her daughter and son-in-law for what would be her final months. On June 19, 2020, she died peacefully at home.She is survived by her daughters, Susan Hodder and her husband Michael Feldmann; Mary Jane Hodder and her husband Toni Wojtkow; her son, Kendall Hodder and his husband Jeffrey Perfect; her granddaughter, Leah Hodder-Romano; and her younger sisters, Pat Bitonio and Louise Clement.Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

