Earl Thomas Eastman 1937 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Earl Thomas Eastman, 83, of Topsham, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 21, 2020 at his home with his loving wife by his side. He was born in Whitefield on May 25, 1937, son to the late Olan Eastman and Mildred Francis Eastman. He is survived by his wife Beverly, whom he was married to for 62 wonderful years and was the love of his life; his daughter, Kimmy Young and husband David of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and his son, Richard Eastman and girlfriend Chris of Jay. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Nathan Kenney and wife Jessie, Ryan Kenney and wife Sarah, Lindsey Colbert and husband Daniel, Megan Dougherty and husband James, and Matt Eastman; along with his adoring great-grandchildren, Hope, Camden, Hudson, Grant, Peyton, Sloane and Greyson, who were his pride and joy. Also surviving is his brother, Leeland Eastman of Palmdale, Calif., sisters in-law, Nancy Alexander, Jerri Dempster and husband Don, Jean Brillant and Jody Brillant, brothers in-law, Dennis Brillant and Bill Walton. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends. He served in the Marines and retired from Bath Iron Works in 1999. He was a Shriner at the Cora Temple in Lewiston as well as a lifetime member at the Royal Arch Masons in Brunswick. He belonged to the Brunswick Elks and the American Legion in Topsham. He enjoyed spending his winters in Florida with his wife Beverly. He loved golfing, camping, and spending time with his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. Visititing hours will be on Friday, June 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brackett Funeral Funeral Home, 29 Federal St. in Brunswick. Private Services will be held. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Children’s Shriner Hospital or the American Lung Association.

