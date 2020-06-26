Sean Philip Erwin 2000 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Sean Philip Erwin died June 22, 2020 from complications with his type 1 diabetes. Everything Sean did, he did with passion and happily shared that passion with others. As a musician, he played many instruments including the trombone, the trumpet, and his favorite, the French horn. He was active in the Bowdoin music groups, including the chorus and the Bowdoin Orchestra. He loved linguistics and even created his own language! He was so proud of his Irish descent and randomly wrote Gaelic phrases leaving them around the house. He was an avid reader and enjoyed getting caught up in the worlds of Harry Potter, Chronicles of Narnia, and Stephen King. He loved playing cribbage and any game that really challenged his mind, including his favorite…cosmic encounter. But I think Sean will most be remembered as a compassionate and loving friend, brother and son. He was by nature an introvert, but those who knew him, loved his sense of humor, his quirky nature, and his enduring friendship. He was a great listener and was one of the best friends anyone could have. He loved his family fiercely. Life for Sean was full of challenges and joys. He would fall but was never afraid to get right back up again. He embraced life and all that came with it! He is survived by his mom, Kathy Sutherland; his stepdad John Trowbridge, his Dad, James Erwin, his stepmom Cathy Emerson-Erwin; his sisters, Maggie Erwin and Rosie Erwin, his stepsisters, Brittany Trowbridge and Cassie Hutchins, his stepbrother Matt McDougall; his grandmother, Pat Sutherland and his grandfather, Jim Erwin; His aunts, Sally Sutherland, Colleen Klausner, Joy Sutherland, Elise Erwin, Lisa Mitchell Erwin, Eileen Erwin, Elaine LaFlamme, Patti Erwin Flannnery, Katie Johnson, his uncles, Terry Sutherland, Tim Sutherland, Ken Pietrzak, Mike Erwin, Anthony Erwin; and all of his many first and second cousins, aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by grandfather, Peter Sutherland and grandmothers, Dorothy Erwin and Elizabeth Erwin There will be no visitation. A celebration of Sean’s life will be held, Saturday, July 4, 12 p.m. at 8 Linscott Way, Brunswick, ME 04011 for family and close friends. Please wear masks and adhere to 6 feet social distancing. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, ME 04011 where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to JDRF.org (Juvenile diabetes research fund)

