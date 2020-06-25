I am a student on the project-based team called Sebago at Saco Middle School. It is a team of hardworking and caring students. As a group, the team is trying to conserve an eight acre property on Grace Lane in Saco. To achieve this dream that the team has been working towards for most of the school year they must raise $70,000 dollars by this December. So far the team has raised just over $13,000 dollars. Every single member of the team has spent long days and put hard work into the project efforts.

In challenging times, it can feel very difficult to achieve goals and do meaningful work for the community, but it’s the most important time to do it.

Throughout the school year the students have worked terribly hard to achieve a goal that doesn’t only benefit them but so many others in the community. If this goal is achieved it could touch so many others lives for the better and could help our environment and future.

My classmates and I have been working towards something that could change the future. Our team is supporting a goal and working twice as hard to benefit the world everyone lives in. This effort will make the world a greater place for all to live in. People have been showing up at outdoor trails and nature reserves due to COVID-19. Everyone is realizing how much they love the trails and outdoors. This is a wonderful occurrence but it means we need more outdoor space for everyone to enjoy. Our team needs you to reach for this goal with them. They need you to donate, tell your friends and family, spread the word, and to always have faith in the work the younger generation, our world’s future, is doing.

Donating to this dream will better the world and help the cause greatly. But it is not all you should do. Please spread the word of what these amazing kids are doing for the planet for your community and for everyone that their efforts will touch. Make sure to get the word out in any way you can; social media, events, meetings, and simply in conversations. This cause is hoping for your support and others too, and these movements and efforts expand larger than the city of Saco. Others are trying to save the planet as well. So do not look over what young lives are doing, embrace it and support them.

This beautiful trail has life zooming through it. Imagine yourself at the entrance to the woodsy realm of wonder. As you look up a butterfly floats by your hand, leading you farther into the magical forest. As you follow the butterfly you turn and see two chipmunks zooming past you on the side of the trail. As you continue on the trail you see a flock of turkeys deeper into the trees. You hear the hum of the stream as you are pulled in deeper with curiosity. You find your way to an opening and the butterfly bounces away, you feel the cool stream at your toes, the chipmunks brush past your legs, and you hear the faint gobbles of the turkeys in the background. You close your eyes. Where are you? Just down on Grace Lane, where a group of students and teachers conserved some land. Paradise.

Gianna Palleschi

Saco Middle School student / conservationist

