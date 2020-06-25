As we enter a time of unprecedented challenge in our district, here are some of the reasons why I will be voting for Kathy Biberstein on July 14.
Kathy is decisive yet compassionate, knows how to listen and is unafraid to face challenges. She has an amazing ability to synthesize and effectively breakdown complex information into understandable components. She has vast experience facilitating agreements between people with opposing viewpoints and goals, and is undaunted by the necessity to make difficult decisions. Kathy is one of the most ethical people I ever met and works harder than anyone I know.
Kathy Biberstein is a creative thinker who can solve thorny and complex problems, and that is what we will desperately need in Augusta as we go forward through this difficult time.
Kerry Michaels
Freeport
