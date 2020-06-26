Back in 1938, South Windham was a hub of business and manufacturing. This section of town boasted a trolley, a railroad station, four grocery stores, mills, a drug store and a peanut shop. The fire station at that time was located on Main Street. Courtesy of the Windham Historical Society


In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the Lakes Region Weekly is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

