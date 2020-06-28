SCARBOROUGH – John “Jack” R. Pooler Sr., 72, of Old Orchard Beach, peacefully passed away on June 18, 2020 surrounded by his family at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough, which was his home for the past 5 1/2 years. Jack was a graduate of Scarborough High School, class of 1967 and a member of the U.S Air Force.Jack was survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Pooler; and three sons, John Jr., Jason, Jay; and brother, Rodney.Visiting hours will be held June 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodfords St., Portland.

