TAVARES, Fla. – Kathleen F. Smith, 71, of Tavares, Fla. and Old Orchard Beach, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospice House with her husband and two children by her side, surrounded with loving thoughts and prayers from dear family and friends.Kathy was born in Portland on April 30, 1949, the daughter of the late Thomas S. Sr. and Elaine M. (Sawyer) Flaherty and the sixth of seven children. A graduate of Portland High School, Kathy went on to graduate from Gorham State Teachers College with a Bachelor’s of Education. While at Gorham State, Kathy was a charter member of the Alpha Zi Delta sorority.An impassioned educator, Kathy’s career saw her teach high school English at Brunswick and Windham High Schools, taking a hiatus to serve as a stay-at-home mom, with her final teaching role educating the pre-kindergarten students at St. Patrick’s School in Portland. She filled her classroom with love, song and prayer leaving a heartening impression on students, parents, and fellow educators.Kathy loved beautiful things! Bright and vibrant flowers; warm smiles from strangers; joyous laughter from her beloved friends and family; her Boston Red Sox; small miracles delivered to her daily from her Loving God. Known to say, “friends and family are where it’s at,” Kathy cherished making memories with her family; breakfasts at IHOP, bean suppers with her siblings and in-laws, holiday party games, matching Christmas pajamas for her grandchildren, and traveling adventures with her partner in crime, Donald. She treasured the time with her dear friends, always looking forward to the next breakfast date, book club gathering or bible study session. Always in search of an opportunity to spread joy, Kathy was well known for her love of “bling” jewelry and would not hesitate to pass along a piece to an admiring observer. Her favorite quote was, “The measure of a life is not its duration, but its donation.” Kathy is survived by her husband of 46 years Donald Smith of Tavares; son Christopher Smith (Cynthia) of Falmouth, daughter Emily Walters (Kenneth) of Saco; brothers, Thomas Flaherty Jr. (Nancy) of Falmouth Foreside, Peter Flaherty (Jayne) of Old Orchard Beach, Paul Flaherty (Sandra) of Westbrook and John Flaherty (Michael Poulin) of South Portland; sisters-in-law, Catherine Flaherty of Lewiston, Anne Verzoni of South Portland, Elizabeth Cassasent of Englewood, Fla., Laurel Smith of Gorham, and Karen Smith of Standish; grandchildren, Gideon and Violet Walters of Saco, Brooks and Remington Smith of Falmouth; five nieces and 11 nephews.She was predeceased by brother, Timothy Flaherty (2013) and sister Patricia Flaherty (2018).A joyful Celebration of Life will be held in Maine this summer/fall.

