MESA, Ariz. – Sharon Lee Stacy Riley, of Windham and Mesa, Ariz., died after a lengthy illness on June 19, 2020, at her Mesa, Ariz. home surrounded by her family. She was 77. She was born in Portland, a daughter of Myron “Mike” and Eleanor Shaw Stacy. She grew up in Kezar Falls and South Portland. Sharon graduated from South Portland High School in 1961 and attended the former Westbrook College for business. She retired from Unum in Portland after 31 years of service including supervisor roles. Over the years she worked as a volunteer “doing good things in the neighborhood” as a Unum retiree. She was also an active member of the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She was a member of the Windham Hill Club, the Windham Hill Church Book Club and a past member of the Windham Hill Church. She enjoyed reading, county and western music, dining with friends, traveling, and spending winters in Arizona with her daughter and family. Her grandchildren were her utmost pride and joy and she loved every moment she spent with them. Her husband of 46 years, Raymond Howard Riley; a brother, Richard Stacy, and a sister, Barbara Stacy Roy died previously.She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Riley DeLeo, son-in-law, Joseph DeLeo, granddaughter, Julia N. DeLeo, and grandson, Anthony J. DeLeo, all of Mesa, and four nieces and a nephew. Sharon is also survived by John Heseltine, her fiance. Sharon and John had been high school classmates and reunited in 2014. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Kezar Falls.A donation to a favorite charity in Sharon’s memory is requested in lieu of flowers.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous