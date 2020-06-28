STANDISH – Lee Solesky, 71, of Chadbourne Street, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House following a brief illness.Lee was born in Portland on Nov. 30, 1948, the son of the late Charles and Mary Elizabeth (Welch) Solesky. He attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School in the class of 1966.Lee worked for many years in the auto body repair department for Norman David in Westbrook. In 1995 he opened Lee’s Auto in Standish which he ran for 25 years, he was a master in auto body repair work.In his spare time, Lee enjoyed riding snowmobiles, motorcycles and was a Nascar and New England Patriots fan. He was a motor head who loved restoring vintage and classic cars. His greatest love was the time he spent with his family, he especially enjoyed his weekly visits with his brother Charles, who would stop by to enjoy a good cigar. Lee was a very calm and quiet person who was always there when you needed him.Lee is survived by a sister, Joan and her husband Ernest Barile of South Casco, a brother, Charles and his wife Susan Solesky of Portland; two nephews, Charles and his wife Marci Solesky of Scarborough, and Joseph and his wife Sally Barile of Massachusetts, a niece, Kerri and her husband Paul Burridge of Massachusetts.At Lee’s request all services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Lee’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

