GORHAM – Edith Corinne Hayford Grant, fondly known as “Edie”, came into this world Dec. 14, 1928 in Portland and left us on June 19, 2020.She lived her life loving her home and family, often a kind and generous caretaker to others.She was the daughter of George Hayford and Isabelle Edwards Hayford of Portland. She attended Portland Schools and Deering High, where she met Clyde Percy Grant, the love of her life. While in high school she played cello with the Portland junior symphony .Clyde and Edie went on to attend the University of Maine in Orono as a young married couple, where Edie earned a degree in Home Economics. During the summers of her college years, Edie worked at the Asticou Inn of Northeast Harbor. She taught high school Home Economics for two years in Ellsworth. After graduating, they moved to Fort Devens, while Clyde was serving in the Army. After serving his military time, Clyde and Edie bought a home in Gorham where they raised four children. They lived in their home for 63 years and were married for 72 years. You can’t find anniversary cards with that number on them!Edith was an active member of her church choir at the Gorham First Parish Congregational church. She was a member of the Cosmopolitan Club, devoted to writing and research. She was active in her church womens’ groups, where they supported the Seamen’s Chapel in Portland, providing mittens and cookies each year. Edie was an avid knitter and seamstress. She was also a member of the greens committee at the annual church Christmas fair. For one Christmas fair, she sewed and donated 24 pairs of homemade Raggedy Anns and Andys. Grammie Edie was a wonderful cook and baker. At holiday times, she always baked and decorated many cookies first with her children, and later with her grandchildren.Edith was a stay at home mom for many years and later returned to work as a classroom ed tech, first at Lincoln Middle School, and then at Deering High School until her retirement. She helped shape the lives of many young people and won an award for her work. Edie’s sincerest wish was for each of us to live our lives with great appreciation for every day and with the joy of a life well lived.Edie’s daughters, Gail Hood and Deborah Stiteler, son, Daniel Grant; grandchildren, Jennie, Greg, Bobby, John, Matthew, George, Brittany, and Isabelle, will carry her spirit and love with them as they go forward in their lives.Edith was predeceased by her beloved, Clyde Percy Grant.The family thanks you for your kind thoughts, prayers and well wishes. Due to the pandemic, there will be a private family funeral serviceOnline condolence messages can be submitted online at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.comIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassus Hospice in Scarborough, Maine or to the Town of GorhamFire and Rescue.

