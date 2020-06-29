Everett McNelly 1942 – 2020 FARMINGTON – Everett McNelly passed June 17, 2020, seven days shy of his 78th birthday. His parents, Helen and Verl moved from Aroostook County to West Bath before he was born. He grew up with his four brothers in West Bath and went to West Bath and Bath schools. He loved fishing and cars and was active in Scouting where he earned his Eagle Scout. He married his long-time sweetheart, Lynn in 1967 and they had two children. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee and went overseas for two tours to Vietnam, building runways, roads, encampments, and working on vehicles. Before and after the Navy he worked as a mechanic for many years before becoming an outside machinist at the BIW. He is predeceased by his son, Boyd; wife, Lynn; and brothers, Roger and Edgar. He is survived by his daughter, Darlene and her family; brothers, Jeff and Dale; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside dedication will be held at a later date.

